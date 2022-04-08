On the road again: NBC’s Premier League crew back in England

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

NBC Sports picked the perfect time to have its Premier League studio crew return to England for the first time in nearly three years. The team of Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, Robbie Mustoe and Tim Howard are at three games this weekend, culminating Sunday in a pivotal clash between Manchester City and Liverpool. The teams have combined to win the last four titles. The urgency of the title race makes this trip even the more special for Lowe. The last time NBC’s studio crew was in England was August 2019 for the opening week of the season.