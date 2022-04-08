Judge, Yankees fail to agree to long-term contract

By RONALD BLUM

AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Yankees say they failed to reach an agreement with Aaron Judge before his deadline to reach a long-term deal by opening day. They hope to resume talks after the season. General manager Brian Cashman says the Yankees had offered Judge an eight-year contract worth up to $234.5 million. The outfielder is eligible for free agency after the World Series. Cashman says the Yankees offered a contract averaging $30.5 million annually from 2023-29, with his 2022 salary to be either the $17 million offered by the team in arbitration or the $21 million requested by Judge.