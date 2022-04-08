Chelsea tops UEFA list of clubs getting paid from Euro 2020

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Chelsea got $5.55 million from European Championship revenues for releasing players to their national teams. UEFA had a fund of $217.5 million. Clubs were paid a daily rate per player involved in the Euro 2020 tournament and qualifying plus Nations League games since 2018. Chelsea had players on both sides of the Euro 2020 final between Italy and England and made the most of any club. Manchester City was next highest earner with $4.9 million. Juventus got more than $4.1 million. English clubs collectively earned $51.1 million from UEFA.