COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers have signed wide receiver and return specialist DeAndre Carter to a one-year contract. Carter was with Washington last season and led the NFC with 1,038 total return yards, 904 kickoff return yards, 36 kickoff returns and a 25.1-yard kickoff return average. He also returned a kick 101 yards for a touchdown. Carter will be going into his fifth season.