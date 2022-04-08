Boris Becker found guilty over bankruptcy, could face jail

LONDON (AP) — Tennis great Boris Becker could face a jail sentence after being found guilty of illicitly moving thousands of dollars from a bank account after he was declared bankrupt. A jury at London’s Southwark Crown Court convicted Becker on Friday on four charges under the Insolvency Act. The German star was found to have transferred hundreds of thousands of pounds after his June 2017 bankruptcy from his business account to other accounts, including those of his ex-wife Barbara and estranged wife Sharlely “Lilly” Becker. He was acquitted on 20 other counts. The charges carry a maximum sentence of seven years in prison. Becker was granted bail until a sentencing hearing on April 29.