Bencic tops 2nd-seeded Badosa to reach Charleston semifinals

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Belinda Bencic rallied to beat second-seeded Paula Badosa 2-6, 7-6 (2), 6-4 on Friday to advance to the semifinals of the Credit One Charleston Open. Bencic will play the winner of a match between Magda Linette and Ekaterina Alexandrova. No. 4 Ons Jabeur also reached the final four in the season’s opening clay-court event, beating Anhelina Kalinina 6-3, 6-2. Jabeur will face the winner of a match between Americans CoCo Vandeweghe and Amanda Anisimova.