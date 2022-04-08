Avalanche edge Jets 5-4 in OT for 5th straight win

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Cale Makar scored a power-play goal 2:42 into overtime to lift the NHL-leading Colorado Avalanche to a 5-4 victory over the struggling Winnipeg Jets. Andre Burakovsky and Nathan MacKinnon each had a goal and an assist, and Nicolas Aube-Kubel, Erik Johnson and Nathan MacKinnon also scored for the Avalanche, who have won five straight games. Makar added an assist. Pavel Francouz stopped 39 shots for Colorado, which is 9-1-1 in its last 11 games. Mark Scheifele and Nikolaj Ehlers both scored twice and added an assist for Winnipeg which is winless in four games.