Tiger’s back: Woods thrills patrons with Masters birdie

By PAUL NEWBERRY

AP Sports Writer

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Tiger Woods is back. Walking with the slightest hint of a limp after a devastating car wreck that could’ve cost him his right leg, Woods sent the Masters patrons into an uproar with his first birdie of the tournament. After five straight pars, Woods delivered a vintage tee shot at the par-3 sixth. The ball climbed up a ridge on the green and stopped 2 feet short of the flag. Woods was left a tap-in that pushed his score to 1-under and put his name in a familiar spot: the leaderboard. He is one stroke off the early lead.