Receiver Stefon Diggs to Bills Mafia: “I’m not leaving.”

By MARK LUDWICZAK

Associated Press

Stefon Diggs has a reassuring message to fans of the Buffalo Bills: He’s not going anywhere. Diggs officially signed a four-year, $96 million contract extension with the Bills on Thursday. The standout wide receiver had two years remaining on his original contract, and the new deal locks him up through the 2027 season. The new contract further validates Diggs’ status as one of the best receivers in the league, as well as general manager Brandon Beane’s decision to acquire Diggs from Minnesota for a first-round draft pick two years ago.