Masters notebook: Matsuyama, as host, merited high praise

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Hideki Matsuyama is a Masters champion and apparently a master host. Jack Nicklaus has been attending the Masters Club dinner since 1964, the year after he became eligible by winning, and he said Tuesday night was one of the best ever. The food Matsuyama chose was sensational in Nicklaus’ estimation. Nicklaus also said the conversation was flowing and highlighted in part by the Japanese champion addressing the dinner in English.