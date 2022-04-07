Leipzig draws at Atalanta after own-goal in Europa League

Atalanta goalkeeper Juan Musso saved a penalty and a follow-up attempt but he couldn’t keep out an own-goal by Davide Zappacosta from the resulting corner as Leipzig salvaged a 1-1 draw in the Europa League quarterfinals. In the other quarterfinals, Barcelona resumes its bid later Thursday to win the one European trophy missing from its collection with a trip to Eintracht Frankfurt. West Ham hosts Lyon and Rangers visits Braga. In the Europa Conference League, Ibrahim Traoré scored with a backheel shot in the dying seconds of injury time for Slavia Prague to earn a 3-3 draw at Feyenoord in the first leg of the quarterfinals.