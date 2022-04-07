Coach says de la Fuente unlikely to play again this season

By The Associated Press

American forward Konrad de la Fuente is unlikely to play again this season with Marseille due to a knee injury. French media reports said the 20-year-old will undergo surgery and miss Marseille’s last eight French league games. He did not feature in Marseille’s 2-1 win over PAOK Thessaloniki in the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Europa Conference League on Thursday. “It’s a cartilage injury,” Marseille coach Jorge Sampaoli was quoted as saying by French broadcaster RMC Sport. He added that “It will be very difficult to see him (play) again this season.”