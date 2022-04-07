Caratini confident about adjustment to Brewers after trade

By JAY COHEN

AP Baseball Writer

CHICAGO (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers think Victor Caratini will have no trouble adjusting to his new team. The switch-hitting catcher is up and running with Milwaukee after he was acquired in a trade with San Diego on the eve of opening day. He had some meetings before the Brewers’ opener against the Chicago Cubs, and he had a locker next to fellow catcher Omar Narváez in the visiting clubhouse at Wrigley Field. Caratini said through a translator that his travel was “a little hectic,” but he was ready to go.