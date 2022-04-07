AP Source: Pirates sign 3B Ke’Bryan Hayes to 8-year deal

Skip to Content
By WILL GRAVES
AP Sports Writer

The Pittsburgh Pirates are building around third baseman Ke’Bryan Hayes. A person with knowledge of the agreement tells The Associated Press the Pirates and Hayes have come to terms on a new eight-year, $70 million deal with the 25-year-old Hayes pending a physical. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because a formal announcement isn’t expected until the team’s home opener on April 12. Hayes entered the 2022 season hitting .280 in 120 career games.

