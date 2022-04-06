Red Sox-Yankees opener pushed back to Friday due to forecast

NEW YORK (AP) — The season-opening game between the Boston Red Sox and Yankees in New York was postponed by a day until Friday because of weather. All-day rain was forecast for Thursday in New York. Gerrit Cole of the Yankees and Nathan Eovaldi of the Red Sox had been the scheduled starting pitchers. Meeting in an opener for the first time since 2005, the Yankees and Red Sox had been scheduled as the first game of a major league season pushed back from March 31 because of a 99-day lockout. The first game becomes the Chicago Cubs hosting the Milwaukee Brewers.