Rangers arrive in Canada with full roster for opening series

By STEPHEN HAWKINS

AP Baseball Writer

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Texas Rangers have arrived in Toronto for their season-opening series. They had their entire expected opening-day roster on the trip to the country that requires all visitors to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 at least 14 days prior to entry. Before returning to the United States after the three-game weekend series in Toronto, they all will have to provide a negative COVID-19 viral test taken no earlier than Saturday, or provide documentation of having recovered from the virus in the 90 days before the trip. The Rangers play their home opener Monday against Colorado.