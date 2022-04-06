Luka Doncic-led Mavericks beat Pistons 131-113 for 50th win

By LARRY LAGE

AP Sports Writer

DETROIT (AP) — Luka Doncic had 26 points, 14 assists and eight assists to lead the Dallas Mavericks to a 131-113 win over the Detroit Pistons. The Mavericks are 20 games above .500 for the first time since 2011 when they went on to win the NBA title. They’re set up to earn home-court advantage in the playoffs for the first time since coach Jason Kidd was their point guard during the championship season. Dallas reached the 50-win mark for the first time in seven years, and just the second time since winning their only NBA title. Cade Cunningham had 25 points, nine assists and seven rebounds for the Pistons.