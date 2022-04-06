AP Was There: NBA players walk out over racial injustice

By BRIAN MAHONEY and TIM REYNOLDS

AP Basketball Writers

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — NBA players walk out on playoff games inside the league’s bubble against the coronavirus pandemic upset over racial injustice and the shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin. That city’s NBA team, the Bucks, started the boycotts Wednesday by refusing to emerge from their locker room to play a playoff game against the Orlando Magic. Several NBA players including the Lakers’ LeBron James tweet out messages demanding change. Some teams did the same. Two more days of games also are postponed while players wrestle with emotions about wanting to bring change in their communities.