Tiger Woods plans to play the Masters and thinks he can win

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Tiger Woods is planning to play in the Masters and he thinks he can win. It will be 508 days since Woods last walked and competed when he tees it up Thursday. And it will be nearly 14 months since he badly damaged his right leg is a car crash in suburban Los Angeles. Woods says he doesn’t play if doesn’t think he can win. That hasn’t changed. His biggest concern is how his body will hold up over four straight days of playing 18 holes. When asked if thinks he can win, Woods replied, “I do.”