The Masters arrives and grabs entire spotlight in golf

By The Associated Press

The Masters is back. Tiger Woods is back. It’s hard to figure out which is creating more buzz. Woods plans to tee it up Thursday when the Masters with all its roars begins. This looked improbable when Woods mangled his right leg in a car crash nearly 14 months ago. This will be his first competition while walking since the November 2020 Masters. The field is missing Phil Mickelson for the first time since 1994. Rory McIlroy goes for the career Grand Slam. Hideki Matsuyama is the defending champion.