Temple names Diane Richardson as new women’s hoops coach

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Temple has named Diane Richardson as its new women’s basketball coach. She spent five seasons at Towson. Richardson went 80-66 at Towson and led the team to a school-record 24 wins and a berth in the NIT.  She also led Towson to the NCAA Tournament in 2019. Towson finished that season with a 20-13 overall record, marking just the second 20-win season in program history. The Tigers made it to the Colonial Athletic Association Tournament championship in 2019 under her watch as well. Richardson replaces Tonya Cardoza, who was fired in March after 14 seasons.

