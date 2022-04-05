Injured Tierney set to miss rest of season for Arsenal

LONDON (AP) — Arsenal left back Kieran Tierney is set to miss the rest of the season because of a knee injury that requires an operation. Tierney felt discomfort after a training session on Thursday and was absent for Arsenal’s 3-0 loss at Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Monday. The Scotland international underwent scans and Arsenal said it was decided following a consultation that he should have surgery on the problems “in the forthcoming days.” Tierney’s absence could prove to be a big blow to Arsenal’s chances of qualifying for the Champions League, with manager Mikel Arteta not having a senior backup at left back.