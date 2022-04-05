Good friends, Spieth and Thomas have same Masters goal

By TIM DAHLBERG

AP Sports Writer

Augusta, Ga. (AP) — If the motivations for Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas this week at the Masters are similar it shouldn’t come as much surprise. The two close friends have been chasing the same golf dreams since they were teen-agers trying to beat each other in junior golf. At the moment Spieth holds the bragging rights. But it was Thomas who flew in the private jet with Tiger Woods last week to play a practice round at Augusta National to make sure all the boxes were checked in his quest to win a green jacket of his own.