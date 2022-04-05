Column: Rating Tiger Woods’ most significant Masters wins

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Tiger Woods has won five Masters. Which was the most significant. AP Golf Writer Doug Ferguson conducted a survey of 25 people from the media, including a few players and caddies. The result was resounding. This is the 25-year anniversary of his 12-shot victory in 1997 for his first green jacket. That received 60% of the votes. It was followed by his 2019 victory when he returned from four surgeries on his lower back. Coming in third was his 2001 win that gave him a clean sweep of the majors. His other wins in 2002 and 2005 received no votes.