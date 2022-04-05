Advice from Tiger Woods? It’s not always forthcoming

By TIM DAHLBERG

AP Sports Writer

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — It’s been 25 years since Tiger Woods famously won the first of his five Masters titles, so it would seem only natural that other players seek his advice on how to play Augusta National. Listen to Jon Rahm, though, and it seems like Woods isn’t always forthcoming with his knowledge of the course — or the game of golf in general. Rahm says he asked Woods for advice at tournaments a couple of times and got only short, vague answers. Woods’ good friend Justin Thomas had a chuckle when told he must be special to get advice from the greatest player of his time.