Style clash as Guardiola, Simeone meet in Champions League

By STEVE DOUGLAS

AP Sports Writer

There will be a clash of styles on show when Manchester City and Atlético Madrid meet in the Champions League quarterfinals on Tuesday. It stems from the philosophies of their coaches. City manager Pep Guardiola attempts to turn soccer into an attacking art-form with his possession-based approach while Diego Simeone is the embodiment of a rugged and uncompromising Atlético team he has led since 2011. Simeone once attended some Barcelona training sessions while he was working as a coach in Argentina and Guardiola was at the Catalan club. Guardiola’s style wasn’t for Simeone and both coaches continue to stay true to their own principles.