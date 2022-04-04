Raiders sign QB Nick Mullens, DT Johnathan Hankins

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Pro Football Writer

The Las Vegas Raiders signed quarterback Nick Mullens to be the backup to Derek Carr and brought back defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins for a fifth season with the team. Mullens has made 17 starts for San Francisco and Cleveland since being signed by the 49ers as an undrafted free agent in 2017. He gives the Raiders an experienced backup after Marcus Mariota left in free agency. Hankins has been an anchor on the defensive line since joining the Raiders in 2018 and has been one of the team’s better run defenders inside.