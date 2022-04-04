Masters notebook: Tiger’s presence, shoes cause a ruckus

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Sports Writer

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Tiger Woods is wearing Nike apparel this week as always. Except his shoes. He showed up for practice rounds Sunday and Monday wearing FootJoy shoes. Woods hasn’t explained the change yet. He scheduled to address reporters Tuesday. It would make sense if the change was related to what are likely different physical needs now that he’s trying to play on a right leg that was badly damaged in a car crash last year. A statement released by Nike seemed to indicate that was the case.