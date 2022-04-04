Kentucky’s Brooks to enter NBA draft but keep eligibility

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky forward Keion Brooks Jr. will enter the NBA draft but does not plan on hiring an agent. That leaves open the possibility of returning to school. Brooks averaged career bests in several categories as a junior, including 10.8 points per contest on 49% shooting. His best performance was 27 points and eight rebounds in Kentucky’s 80-62 rout of Kansas in Lawrence in the Big 12/SEC Challenge in January. The NBA draft combine is May 16-22, with a June 1 deadline to return to school.