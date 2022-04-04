Iga Swiatek becomes 1st Polish tennis player ranked No. 1

By HOWARD FENDRICH

AP Tennis Writer

Iga Swiatek has moved up one spot to the top of the WTA rankings and is the first tennis player from Poland to be No. 1 in the sport. The 20-year-old Swiatek took over from Ash Barty at the top. Barty announced last month she would be retiring at the age of 25 after more than two years at No. 1. Swiatek won the 2020 French Open and is currently on a 17-match winning streak that includes titles in Miami and Indian Wells. She defeated former No. 1 Naomi Osaka 6-4, 6-0 in the Miami Open final on Saturday.