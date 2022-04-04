Gaudreau scores twice, Flames get key 3-2 victory over Kings

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Johnny Gaudreau had two goals and an assist, and the Calgary Flames extended their lead in the Pacific Division with a 3-2 victory over the Los Angeles Kings. Elias Lindholm also scored for the Flames, who have 91 points and a five-point advantage over the Kings atop the division. Jacob Markstrom stopped 27 shots as Calgary snapped a three-game losing streak. Adrian Kempe had two goals and Anze Kopitar had two assists for Los Angeles, which had earned at least a point in five of its last six coming into the game. The Kings have 86 points and are only one point in front of the Edmonton Oilers for second. Cal Petersen finished with 30 saves for Los Angeles.