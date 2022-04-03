Vamos, Carlos: Alcaraz gives Spain a Miami Open men’s winner

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Spanish fans brought plenty of their nation’s flags to Hard Rock Stadium, thrusting them into the air whenever things were going well for Carlos Alcaraz. He kept them busy, all the way to the end. Spain finally has a Miami Open men’s champion: an 18-year-old who wasn’t even in the top 100 of the world rankings at this time a year ago and now heads into the clay-court season arguably playing as well as anyone. Alcaraz, the No. 14 seed, shook off a slow start to beat sixth-seeded Casper Ruud of Norway 7-5, 6-4 in the final.