UNC’s Bacot leaves no suspense on his title-game status

By BRETT MARTEL

AP Sports Writer

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — North Carolina’s Armando Bacot says his right ankle injury won’t stop him from playing hard against Kansas in the national championship game. The 6-foot-10 Bacot says he’s “going to go all out” Monday night. Bacot twisted his ankle in a crowd of players near the baseline during the second half of Saturday night’s national semifinal victory over Duke. Tar Heels coach Hubert Davis says Bacot was cleared to participate in a light practice Sunday after X-rays came back negative. Bacot has averaged 16.3 points, 13.1 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game this season.