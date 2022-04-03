Toronto fans shower Lowry with love in long-awaited return

By IAN HARRISON

Associated Press

TORONTO (AP) — Raptors fans and guard Kyle Lowry finally got to enjoy their long-awaited reunion. The six-time All-Star guard returned to Toronto for the first time in more than two years Sunday, his first trip back north of the border since an offseason trade to the Miami Heat. A key part of Toronto’s NBA championship title in 2019, Lowry spent nine seasons with the Raptors. He remains the franchise leader in assists (4,277), steals (873), 3-pointers (1,518) and triple-doubles (16). Lowry last played in Toronto on Feb. 28, 2020, when the defending champion Raptors lost to Charlotte.