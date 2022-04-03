Reds tell OF Akiyama he won’t make opening day roster

By GARY SCHATZ

Associated Press

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) — The Cincinnati Reds have informed Shogo Akiyama on Sunday that he would not make the opening day roster, leaving him to decide whether he’ll go down to Triple-A or become a free agent. A productive player for nearly a decade in Japan, Akiyama wasn’t able to duplicate that success in two seasons with Cincinnati. The left-handed hitter batted .224 overall with no home runs and 21 RBIs in 142 games for the Reds. He hit .204 last year and was slowed by hamstring injuries. In Japan, he was a career .304 hitter in nine seasons and hit at least 20 homers in his last three years. Akiyama can accept assignment to Triple-A Louisville or try free agency. He turns 34 later this month.