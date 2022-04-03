Prospective Chelsea owners give European Super League pledge

LONDON (AP) — The owners of the Chicago Cubs have laid out their vision for Chelsea should they succeed in their bid to buy the English club. It includes a pledge to never participate in a European Super League. The Ricketts family has released an eight-point plan for Chelsea’s future and described it as a “list of commitments that give fans a pivotal role in protecting” the club. It comes amid concerns raised by Chelsea supporters over the Ricketts’ candidacy because of historic offensive comments by Joe Ricketts, the father of the Cubs’ chairman. The family has met with several Chelsea supporters’ groups in recent days and set out its “commitments” based on their feedback.