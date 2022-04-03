Norris’ 1st hat trick lifts Senators over Red Wings 5-2

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Josh Norris scored three goals for his first career hat trick and the Ottawa Senators completed a sweep of their home-and-home series with the Detroit Red Wings with a 5-2 win. Artem Zub and Nikita Zaitsev also scored for the Senators and Anton Forsberg made 30 saves. The 22-year-old Norris reached the 30-goal milestone for the first time in his young NHL career and also scored in Ottawa’s 5-2 victory in Detroit on Friday night. Michael Rasmussen and Dylan Larkin scored for the Red Wings, who have lost six straight. Thomas Greiss stopped 31 shots.