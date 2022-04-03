Nationals star Soto set for new second spot in batting order

By CHUCK KING

Associated Press

WEST PALM BEACH , Fla. (AP) — To the Washington Nationals, too many games ended last season with star Juan Soto watching from the on-deck circle instead of swinging in the batter’s box. Nationals manager Davey Martinez hopes to limit the number of times that occurs this season by moving Soto to the second spot in the batting order. Last year, Washington’s No. 2 hitter made 19 more plate appearances that its No. 3 hitter. The 23-year-old Soto hit .313 with 29 homers and 95 RBIs last season. Hitting primarily from the No. 3 spot in front of Josh Bell, Soto led the majors by drawing 145 walks. The Nationals are putting newly signed designated hitter Nelson Cruz behind Soto, hoping that will discourage teams from pitching around the young star.