MLB looking at electronic system for calling pitches

By JAY COHEN

AP Baseball Writer

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Major League Baseball is stepping up its experimentation with an electronic communication channel for calling pitches. After trying out the PitchCom system at Low-A West in the second half of last season, big league clubs are tinkering with the technology during spring training. If the development is met with widespread acclaim, the system could be used in the majors this year. With the PitchCom system, the catcher wears a wristband with nine buttons for calling the pitch and location. There is a receiver in the pitcher’s cap, and another one in the catcher’s helmet. Multiple languages are available.