McDavid, Oilers extend streaks in 6-1 win over Ducks

By DAN GREENSPAN

Associated Press

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Connor McDavid had a goal and two assists to extend his point streak to 13 games, Leon Draisaitl scored his 50th goal of the season, and the Edmonton Oilers won their fourth straight game with a 6-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks. Edmonton’s Tyson Barrie and Brett Kulak each had a goal and two assists. The Oilers pulled within one point of Los Angeles for second place in the Pacific Division with a game in hand. Zach Aston-Reese scored for the Ducks and John Gibson made 40 saves. Anaheim has lost 12 of its past 13 games.