Gostisbehere’s OT goal lifts Coyotes past Blackhawks, 3-2

By TIM CRONIN

Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — Shayne Gostisbehere scored on a deflection with 14.7 seconds left in overtime, Michael Carcone and Travis Boyd also scored, and the Arizona Coyotes beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-2. The win was only struggling Arizona’s second in the last nine games (2-6-1). The slumping Blackhawks lost their fifth straight (0-3-2) after a two-game winning streak. Gostisbehere’s game-winner came with Chicago’s Patrick Kane in the penalty box and deflected off Chicago center Jonathan Toews’ left toe before sliding by goaltender Kevin Lankinen. Kane and Dylan Strome scored for Chicago.