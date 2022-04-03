Duke’s Scheyer ready for program’s ‘pivotal’ coaching change

By AARON BEARD

AP Basketball Writer

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jon Scheyer is ready for the challenge of leading the Duke men’s basketball program after the retirement of Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski. Scheyer’s tenure began with the Blue Devils’ loss to rival North Carolina in Saturday night’s Final Four. The school tabbed Scheyer last summer as Krzyzewski’s designated successor for next season. Scheyer says Duke is at a “pivotal” moment in terms of proving it can sustain its long run of success despite the retirement of the sport’s all-time winningest coach. Scheyer says he’ll continue to lean on Krzyzewski for advice but that the program is in “great position.”