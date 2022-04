MADRID (AP) — Real Betis has routed Osasuna 4-1 to stay within range of the final Champions League place in the Spanish league. Juanmi scored twice and William Carvalho and Álex Moreno added a goal each for Betis’ second victory in the last nine matches in all competitions. The result left Betis one point behind fourth-placed Barcelona. Barcelona met Sevilla at Camp Nou Stadium late Sunday.