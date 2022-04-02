Yanks get catcher Trevino from Texas for Ps Abreu, Ahlstrom

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Yankees have boosted their depth behind the plate, acquiring catcher Jose Trevino from the Texas Rangers for right-hander Albert Abreu and lefty Robert Ahlstrom in a trade. The 29-year-old Trevino hit .239 with five home runs and 30 RBIs for Texas last season. He made 81 starts. Last month, the Yankees traded catcher Gary Sánchez to Minnesota. As part of that deal, the Yankees got young catcher Ben Rortvedt. Kyle Higashioka has been New York’s primary catcher this year in spring training and has hit seven home runs. The 26-year-old Abreu was 2-0 with one save and a 5.15 ERA in 28 games for the Yankees last season. The 22-year-old Ahlstrom didn’t pitch in pro ball last year.