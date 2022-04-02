Walker breaks tie late in 3rd, Blues beat Flames 6-4

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Robert Thomas scored for the third straight game and set up Nathan Walker’s go-ahead goal late in the third period to lead the St. Louis Blues over the Calgary Flames 6-4. Justin Faulk and Ryan O’Reilly also scored for St. Louis, which earned five of six possible points on its Western Canada road trip. Ivan Barbashev and Brandon Saad added empty-netters. Villle Husso, who played more than 47 minutes Friday in relief of Jordan Binnington, was back in net for the Blues. He made 39 saves to improve to 19-6-5. Brett Ritchie, Johnny Gaudreau, Noah Hanifin and Dillon Dube scored for Calgary, which has lost three in a row. The Flames went 2-3-1 on their homestand.