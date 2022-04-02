Villanova’s injured Moore gets warm welcome at Final Four

By BRETT MARTEL

AP Sports Writer

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Villanova guard says he’s grateful for emotional support and encouragement he’s received from family, Villanova and even NBA star Kevin Durant since his season ending injury last weekend. Moore tore his Achilles near the end of a regional final victory over Houston and spoke before Saturday night’s semifinal game against Kansas. Moore says Durant has assured him that his career isn’t over and would advise him on his recovery as needed. Durant had a similar injury in 2019. The 6-foot-4 Moore averaged 34.4 minutes, 14.8 points and 4.8 rebounds per outing in 36 games. Villanova’s offense stagnated early with Moore against Kansas and the Wildcats trailed 40-29 at halftime.