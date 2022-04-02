South Carolina and UConn meet for women’s hoops championship

By DOUG FEINBERG

AP Basketball Writer

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Geno Auriemma and his UConn Huskies have gone 11-0 in NCAA title games and will look to continue that success when they face South Carolina for the women’s basketball title Sunday night. This is South Carolina’s second appearance in the title game. Dawn Staley’s squad won the championship in 2017. The Hall of Famer knows how difficult it is to win one, let alone 11. The Gamecocks have been the best team in the country all season, going wire-to-wire as No. 1 in the AP Poll. The two teams played back in November in a tournament in the Bahamas. South Carolina came away with a 73-57 win, outscoring the Huskies 16-3 in the fourth quarter.