Ginobili, Hardaway among 8 new Hall of Fame inductees

NEW ORLEANS (AP/KION-TV) — NBA stars Manu Ginobili and Tim Hardaway are among the 2022 class of Basketball Hall of Fame inductees.

Also selected this year were WNBA great Swin Cash; former NBA coach George Karl; long-time college coach Bob Huggins, WNBA champion and two-time Olympic Gold Medalist Lindsay Whalen; NCAA national champion and former WNBA Coach of the Year Marianne Stanley; and former NBA official Hugh Evans.

Official… Way Up I Feel Blessed🙏🏾 https://t.co/AYNEmjdalv — Swin Cash (@SwinCash) April 2, 2022

They will be enshrined into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Massachusetts, on Sept. 10.

Ginobili spent his entire 16-year NBA career with San Antonio, winning four NBA championships and twice receiving All-Star nods.

Hardaway played 13 NBA seasons and was a five-time All-Star in the 1990s. He was a member of the Golden State Warriors and went on to win gold at the Olympics in 2000. He averaged more than 20 points per game for four consecutive seasons.

"One of the best to ever do it. Hall of Fame sounds nice with your name."



Congrats, @HardawaySr 👏 pic.twitter.com/3VyYeerjOc — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) April 2, 2022

Karl spent 27 seasons as a head coach in the NBA, leading five different franchises to 22 playoff appearances, including the Warriors during the 86/87 season. Karl has a lifetime 1,175-824 win/loss record, which puts him sixth all-time in NBA career wins.

Whalen ranks third all-time in assists (2,345) and led the league in total assists five times (2007, 2011-2015) and assists per game on three occasions (2008, 2011, 2012).