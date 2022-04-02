Denny Hamlin hoping for Next Gen breakthrough at Richmond

By HANK KURZ Jr.

AP Sports Writer

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Denny Hamlin would love to think that a visit to his home track will produce a finish that finally gets his season heading in the right direction. The problem for Hamlin, his Joe Gibbs Racing teammates and seemingly all the drivers in Toyotas is they are having a difficult time figuring out the Next Gen car, making their prior success at Richmond Raceway nearly meaningless. Hamlin stands 22nd in points after six races and has failed to finish three races. He says with trying to figure out the new car, every week is like starting over.