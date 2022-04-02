Braves key reliever Jackson has ligament damage in elbow

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Braves reliever Luke Jackson has ligament damage in his right elbow and there’s no timetable for his return. A key part of the bullpen last year during Atlanta’s run to the World Series championship, Jackson is having a “comprehensive evaluation,” the team said Saturday. The Braves said tests revealed damage to the ulnar collateral ligament in Jackson’s elbow. The 30-year-old had the test after he was shut down for a week and then had renewed discomfort when he resumed throwing. Problems with the ulnar collateral ligament can lead to Tommy John surgery, which would end Jackson’s season. Jackson was 2-2 with a career-best 1.98 ERA in 71 games last year, helping Atlanta win its first championship since 1995.